LNG shipping stocks: UPI is supposed to rise

The UP World LNG Shipping Index (UPI), the world’s only stock index focused on LNG shipping companies, lost 0.12% last week. U.S. stocks represented by the S&P 500 (SPX) index gained 1.83%. Both indices are in the picture below.

The range of volatility of the LNG shipping stocks is relatively high. Better, volatility is higher than the total result of UPI -0.1% would seem. The difference between the biggest gain and loss is over 18%.

The second exciting thing is that the biggest gain marked one of the week-before biggest decliners. So it seems the stock won´t continue declining despite breaking their support.

Last week, many LNG shipping stocks broke or taught the support but came back above it rapidly: Excelerate Energy (NASDAQ: EE), Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG), Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG), Flex LNG (NYSE / OSE: FLNG), SHELL (NYSE: Shel), Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and bp (NYSE: BP). Seven constituents out of nineteen are a pretty big number, and that information is positive.

The biggest gainer was New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) which rose by 12.3%. Dynagas LNG Partners – mentioned above – was the second. Its gain was 3.3%.

After the dividend ex-date, the most lost Awilco LNG (OSE: ALNG). It dropped by 5.8%.

SPX continues its rally up. LNG shipping stocks are likely to do the same. Moving by decimals of percent is not probably next week as it would be the third week of such moves. Buyers seem to be stronger. So the UPI should rise next week.

UP World LNG Shipping Index, founded in 2020, is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of worldwide publicly traded companies involved in the maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This unique index covers 19 companies and partnerships worldwide, like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea, and Malaysia. The index covers over 65% of the world’s LNG carrier fleet. UP Index is a premium service. We offer freemium (the basic chart of the UP Index and S&P 500 index) and trial access to all charts.

Source: UP-Indices.com