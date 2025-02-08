LNG Shipping Trade: China’s Imports Keep Increasing
According to Banchero Costa, the European Union remains the world’s largest importer of LNG. In 2024, the EU imported 83.2 mln tonnes of LNG, down -18.3% y-o-y, accounting for 20.4% of global LNG imports. The United Kingdom imported 7.6 mln tonnes of LNG in 2024, down -48.8% y-o-y from the 14.9 mln t in 2023, and almost two-thirds down from the 19.4 mln imported in 2022. Mainland China imported 78.7 mln tonnes of LNG in 2024, +10.2% y-o-y from 71.4 mln t in 2023. Japan imported 67.4 mln t in 2024, up +0.9% y-o-y. South Korea imported 47.8 mln t in 2024, up +5.3% y-o-y. India imported 25.5 mln t in 2024, up +21.0% y-o-y”.
“In 2021, Mainland China emerged briefly as the largest importer of LNG in the world, with a 20.7% share. In 2021, China’s imports jumped by +17.8% y-o-y to 79.0 mln tonnes. It overtook Japan, which in 2021 recorded a more modest +2.8% y-o-y increase to 76.5 mln tonnes. In 2022, however, there was a dramatic turnaround, as high gas prices and weak manufacturing due to COVID-19 lockdowns reduced demand for the fuel, whilst Western Europe rushed to replace pipeline gas supply from Russia. In 2022, China’s LNG imports declined by -18.7% y-o-y to 64.3 mln t. As such, it was again overtaken by a more stable Japan, which recorded a modest -3.8% y-o-y decline to 73.6 mln t, from 76.5 mln t in 2021. In 2022, both China and Japan got leapfrogged by the European Union, whose LNG imports surged by +67.6% y-o-y in 2022 to 100.1 mln tonnes, from 59.7 mln t in 2021. In 2023, Chinese imports rebounded strongly by +11.1% y-o-y to 71.4 mln t as Zero-Covid got shelved”, the shipbroker said.
“In 2024, Chinese imports again increased by +10.2% y-o-y to 78.7 mln t, but it was not yet enough to overtake EU imports. In terms of sources for LNG shipments into China, the dominant player is always Australia. In Jan-Dec 2024, China imported 27.0 mln tonnes of LNG from Australia, up +7.6% y-o-y from the 25.1 mln tonnes in 2023, although this is still below the 31.0 mln t imported from Australia in 2021. Australia remains the top supplier to China, with a 34.4% in 2024. Shipments from Qatar to China increased +11.0% y-o-y in 2024 to 18.4 mln t, building on the +76.4% yo-y surge recorded in 2022 and the +5.9% y-o-y increase in 2023. Qatar now accounts for 23.4% of China’s total LNG imports in 2024. Imports to China from ASEAN (Malaysia and Indonesia) increased by +6.5% y-o-y in 2024 to 12.5 mln t. Volumes from Russia to China increased last year by +15.0% y-o-y to 7.1 mln t from 6.1 mln t in 2023. Finally, shipments from the USA to China rebounded by +48.3% y-o-y to 4.5 mln t in 2024”, Banchero Costa concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide