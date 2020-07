LNG tanker Al Khattiya to arrive at UK’s South Hook on Aug. 8 – port

The Al Khattiya liquefied natural gas tanker is expected to arrive at Britain’s South Hook LNG terminal on Aug. 8, port authority data showed on Monday.

The tanker has a capacity of 206,000 cubic metres and is arriving from Qatar.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova, editing by Louise Heavens)