LNG tanker Christophe de Margerie due at UK’s Dragon port on Nov. 20 – port

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker Christophe de Margerie is due to arrive at Britain’s Dragon terminal on Nov. 20, port data showed on Tuesday.

The tanker has not loaded a cargo yet but is signalling Russia’s Yamal LNG plant as its next loading destination, Refinitiv data showed.

The vessel’s capacity is around 170,000 cubic metres.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova, editing by Louise Heavens)