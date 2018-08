LNG tanker Patris due to load at Rotterdam on Sept. 7

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker Patris is due to arrive and load at the Dutch port of Rotterdam on Sep. 7, Reuters shipping data showed.

The tanker, which has a capacity of about 174,000 cubic metres of gas, is arriving from Panama.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Editing by Mark Potter)