LNG tanker Seri Balhaf to arrive at Britain on March 12

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker Seri Balhaf is scheduled to at Britain on March 12, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The tanker has a capacity of about 155,000 cubic metres and is coming from the United States.

It has not yet declared which British LNG terminal it will dock at.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by Louise Heavens)