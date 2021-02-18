Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / LNG tanker to arrive in Mexico’s Altamira from Texas coast -data

LNG tanker to arrive in Mexico’s Altamira from Texas coast -data

in International Shipping News 18/02/2021

A tanker carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) is expected to arrive in Mexico’s Altamira port from the Texas coast on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed, part of emergency purchases by the government to ease interrupted gas supplies.

The Malaysia-flagged LNG tanker Seri Balhaf departed from Freeport, Texas on Wednesday. Other cargoes are expected to reach Mexican ports from Asia in the coming days, the government has said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Edting by Frank Jack Daniel)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software