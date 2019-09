LNG tanker Velikiy Novgorod due to arrive at UK’s Isle of Grain on Sept. 16

Liquefied natural gas tanker Velikiy Novgorod is due to arrive at Britain’s Isle of Grain terminal on Sept. 16, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

* The tanker has a capacity of around 170,000 cubic metres and is coming from the United States.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Louise Heavens)