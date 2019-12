LNG tanker Yakov Gakkel to arrive in Britain on Jan. 4

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker Yakov Gakkel is due to arrive at Britain’s Isle of Grain terminal on Jan. 4, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Monday.

The tanker has a capacity of about 172,000 cubic metres and is coming from Russia.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by Louise Heavens)