LNG tankers Al Dafna and Al Sahla due in Britain from Qatar -port data

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers, Al Dafna and Al Sahla, are due to arrive at Britain’s South Hook terminal in May from Qatar, port data showed in Monday.

The Al Dafna tanker has a capacity of 262,000 cubic metres and is expected on May 27.

The Al Sahla has a capacity of around 212,000 cubic metres and is scheduled to arrive on May 31.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova; editing by Jason Neely)