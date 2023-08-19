LNG tankers heading to Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany

The following liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers are expected to arrive in Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany in the coming weeks.

Estimated arrival dates, often revised by port authorities and AIS Live ship-tracking data on Refinitiv Eikon, are updated below.

Some tankers heading for Belgium and Britain may be loading at the terminal. Those expected to load are indicated with an (L).

Those likely to perform ship-to-ship transfers are indicated with (STS). Tankers that have docked are indicated with (A).

Floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) terminals are added to the table when they near deployment. As of Dec. 27 2022, this includes the Eemshaven terminal in the Netherlands, and the Wilhelmshaven, Brunsbuettel and Lubmin terminals in Germany.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nora Buli)