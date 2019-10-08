LNG tankers Shagra and Golar Tundra due to arrive in Britain

Liquefied natural gas tanker Shagra is heading to Britain’s Milford Haven terminal and will arrive on Oct. 13, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* The tanker is coming from Qatar and has a capacity of around 261,000 cubic metres.

* Liquefied natural gas tanker Lng Golar Tundra is heading to Britain’s South Hook terminal and will arrive on Oct. 21, port authority data showed.

* The tanker is coming from the United States and has a capacity of around 155,000 cubic metres.

