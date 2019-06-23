LNG terminal project planned in Latvian port in Gulf of Riga

A plan to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Skulte, a small Latvian port in the Gulf of Riga, as well as a gas pipeline is being put to public debating in June and July, the Latvian environmental supervision authority informed.

Skulte LNG Terminal company plans to build the gas terminal in the northwestern part of Skulte Port, 2.5 kilometers from the shore. The LNG terminal would be able to receive tankers with a capacity of 40,000 to 174,000 cubic meters.

The plan also includes laying a 39.5 kilometers long pipeline for shipping gas from Skulte Port to the Incukalns underground gas storage facility outside Riga.

Representatives of Skulte LNG Terminal said that the project is still in an early development stage and that it is therefore too early to comment on a completion schedule and investments. Such information might be released in the next few months, they said.

Skulte LNG Terminal company has been established in 2016, but the Latvian register of enterprises has no information about its owners.

Source: Xinhua