LOC Middle East celebrates 25 years

LOC Middle East (LOCME), part of the leading international marine consultancy LOC Group, is proud to be celebrating 25 years as a leading marine consultancy in the Middle East.

Since the opening of its first office in Abu Dhabi in 1993, LOCME today serves the Middle East’s major shipping and offshore energy centres. The company has grown considerably over the last 25 years and now also operates in Mumbai serving the Indian markets; in Qatar servicing the oil, gas and shipping markets, and in Baku supporting the Caspian oil and gas markets.

LOCME today provides services to the marine industry from the planning, design and successful execution of high value, complex marine operations and construction activities, to the provision of specialist technical expertise for the investigation and resolution of major maritime accidents, casualties and claims.

LOCME’s growth in the region has been both organic and dynamic. In 2013 LOCME acquired SCUA Middle East, allowing the business to develop a world class Hull & Machinery (H&M) team providing an enhanced service to the local and international insurance markets. LOCME has become a leader in rig services with upwards of 100 rig moves per annum served by the UAE offices. LOCME has also become a leader in Offshore Vessel Inspection Database (OVID) where the Middle East based staff account for 7% of globally accredited inspectors, completing more than 120 OVID inspections per annum.

Over the past 25 years LOCME has developed a prestigious list of international clients, including operating companies such as ADNOC, Dubai Petroleum, ENOC, QPD, Total, BP India, ONGC and Shell. ADNOC Drilling, ABAN, GMS and EDC are among those leading rig operators supported by LOCME. International vessel owners such as TOPAZ, SWIRE, ZAKHER Marine, ASTRO Offshore, LEIGHTON Offshore and GAC Marine entrust LOCME to provide survey, inspection and auditing services. In addition, LOCME provides leading law firms in the UAE and internationally with trusted expert advice and opinion.

Regional Director of the Middle East, India and Caspian, Cris Partridge said:

“Over the past 25 years LOCME has established itself as a regional champion in the provision of a broad suite of maritime consultancy services. As a business we have been a part of the significant growth the region has experienced. Consequently, we have unrivalled foundations in place to continue to grow and to help our clients navigate their increasingly complex and fast-moving operating environments. Even such a significant anniversary should not give rise to complacency. Our strategy is to continue investing in the region and to ensure that we remain focused on broadening our value accretive offering, in order to exceed the expectations of our clients, who we thank for their ongoing support.”

Chief Executive Officer of LOC Group, R.V. Ahilan commented:

“We are proud to mark this important 25 year milestone in the Middle East, in the same year the broader group marks 40 years since its inception. In an age of change, we are proud to be a constant source of support to our clients, whilst recognising the imperative to evolve our services to keep meeting our clients’ needs. We pride ourselves on developing and retaining deep relationships with all clients and stakeholders, and it is a testament to the professionalism of the LOC Middle East team over the years that we can mark this moment. Our broad experience and multi-skilled teams support almost every sector of the maritime industry and we look forward to continuing to support on the most urgent and complex challenges affecting the shipping, oil & gas, renewables and marine assurance and risk sectors.”

Source: LOC Group