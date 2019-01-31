Lockchain, Autonomous Vessels Or AI: Portugal Leads The Way With The Creation Of An Accelerator For Start-Ups In Port And Shipping Sector

Aware of the technological and innovation advances that promise to revolutionize the shipping and port sector on a global scale, the Portuguese Government has taken the initiative to launch a program to accelerate start-ups with revolutionary ideas. The program already has several business partners, among shipping groups, ports, and companies in the area of digital and robotics.

Named “Bluetech Accelerator – Ports & Shipping 4.0”, the acceleration program for start-ups is led by the Minister of the Sea of Portugal, Ana Paula Vitorino, having an strategic focus on the digitalization of the port sector, shipping and sea logistics.

Bluetech Accelerator’s first major step was the adhesion of six business partners, who will be the pioneers of this start-up accelerator. Those partners will participate in the process of selecting and financing the set of winning start-ups, which will be known in the last quarter of 2019.

Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), E-platforms, Shipping Energy and Propulsion Systems, Autonomous Vessels and Robotics, Artifical Intelligence (AI), Blockchain or Cybersecurity are some trends with potential for disruption in the shipping and port sector and constitute some of the areas of innovation who may benefit from this start-up acceleration program. Portugal wants to lead the way of innovation in the sector!

Among the first business partners to join Bluetech Accelerator are two important Portuguese shipping groups (Portline Group and ETE Group), the two largest portuguese ports (Port of Sines, in the south of the country; and Port of Leixões, in the North of Portugal) and two digital and robotics companies (Inmarsat and Tekever).

In the development and maturation process of Bluetech Accelerator – Ports & Shipping 4.0, other stakeholders in the maritime and port sector are expected to join the initiative.

Portuguese Minister of the Sea stresses «implementation of the blue economy based on operational innovation»

“The portuguese port system must be seen as the front line of the implementation of the blue economy based on the operational, energy and environmental innovation of maritime industries, promoting the emergence of new companies”, said the portuguese Minister of The Sea, Ana Paula Vitorino, at the presentation cerimony of the Bluetech Accelerator, this Wednesday.

“This objective will be possible through the creation of a network of Port Tech Clusters, platforms for accelerating the technological and business innovation of sustainable blue port-based businesses”, said the Minister of the Sea, adding that it is necessary to “bring together companies and I&D into ports, facilitating their access to the sea, shortening innovation cycles, bringing new sustainable blue products and services to the market faster and with less development costs”.

“From here will be created new companies that will constitute and reinforce the Port Tech Cluster 4.0, innovation network that will be installed in the national port system focused on the application of industry 4.0 to the maritime-port sector”, finished Ana Paula Vitorino.

Source: Republic of Portugal