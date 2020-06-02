Lockdown 5.0 – Beaching of ships with foreign crew will be allowed

Authorities in Alang, now permit the beaching of vessels with foreign crew provided that there exists a valid letter of permission signed by the Ministry of External Affairs. This letter records all necessary information about the foreign crew so when possible, they can be sent to their homeland on priority basis.

It takes 4 to 5 working days to avail this letter from the Ministry.

Recently three vessels have arrived in Alang with foreign seafarers. To avoid risks, all standard operating procedures in relation to quarantine were followed. We assume that many more vessels will head to Alang for their recycling now, specifically owned by shipping companies that sell their assets to only HKC compliant yards.

We suggest that sellers should contact their nominated agents well in advance to seek permission from the Ministry of External Affairs. Key influencer in this arrangement is the quarantine period completed by the foreign crew on board, for instance:-

1) If the vessel has sailed nonstop on full ballast without any intervention for a period of minimum 14 days before coming to Alang, then the vessel will be allowed to enter inwards.

2) If in case, the vessel is waiting at a particular anchorage for provisions, supplies, bunkering, inspection etc. then a quarantine period of 14 days will be applicable less the days when she was sailing in full ballast to Alang.

3) Hence, quarantine measures will be set by local authorities on a case to case basis.

Lockdown 5.0 – Quarantine focus has been shifted to only containment zones.

The Ministry of Home Affairs implements that the state of lockdown will be extended until June 30 only in containment zones across the nation. These containment zones will be defined by states and their local municipal bodies depending upon the adversity of the coronavirus outbreak in the region.

For areas outside of containment zones, this is the lifting of the lockdown in a planned manner.

Lockdown 5.0 – Restricted provisions

International flights, Metro trains, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall remain out of bounds for now and will be considered in the phase III of unlocking.

Religious, political, and all other such congregations shall remain prohibited.

This means that while you can go to the temple, you cannot join a religious procession in a festival. This, however, will be eased in Phase III of this unlocking, after due consultations with stakeholders.

Lockdown 5.0 – Open provisions

Malls, hotels, and restaurants, and religious places such as temples, mosques, and churches will reopen from June 8.

The Indian Railways have already announced that 100 pairs of trains will start running from Monday (June 1). Bookings for these trains are open, and you can book your seat/berth up to 30 days in advance. These 100 pairs of trains are in addition to the “Rajdhani type” trains that were started earlier.

Everyone will continue to be expected to wear masks, maintain social distancing and exercise personal hygiene. Apart from this, the ministry of Health and Family welfare will issue standard operating procedures for all new openings.

Source: Best Oasis