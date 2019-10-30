Lodestar and Swire Shipping team up in breakbulk service

Lodestar and Swire Shipping have teamed up to offer customers a joint breakbulk shipping service between New Zealand and North Asia. Lodestar is the logistics and shipping division of Oji Fibre Solutions, while Swire Shipping is the liner shipping division of The China Navigation Company.

This new service offers a monthly frequency carrying pulp, timber and forest product related cargo for key customers. The two New Zealand ports are Napier and Tauranga, whilst the key Asia ports are Incheon, Qingdao, Lianyungang, Onsan, Tomakomai and Kaohsiung; thereby preserving the existing Lodestar service network and further expanding the port scope.

There is a total of three Saiki class 38,000 dwt bulk vessels deployed in the service, MV Glorious Saiki, MV Furness Portland, and MV Furness Southern Cross.

The service remains subject to regulatory approval.

“Lodestar seeks to provide cost effective shipping solutions that enable our customers to gain a high degree of confidence that their products will be delivered on time and in prime condition,” said Murray Horne, General Manager, Lodestar. “We are excited to journey on this partnership with Swire, and confident we can grow and develop our business’ together in the future. Lodestar remains in a strong position to continue to deliver high-quality shipping and logistics solutions for Oji Fibre Solutions in New Zealand, as well as for our growing third-party customer base.”

Chris Blake, General Manager, Projects, Swire Shipping said, “Our partnership with Lodestar reinforces our focus on delivering quality and sustainable shipping services for our customers. The service will be the foundation for future innovative solutions, to service New Zealand import and export cargoes. It also underpins our commitment to growing the shipping industry in New Zealand through strategic tie-ups with like-minded partners, offering bigger ships, as well as providing a comprehensive range of shipping solutions that our customers want and need”.

Source: The China Navigation Company