Logimatic adds Crewing & Payroll to its SERTICA Fleet Management Solution through new alliance with Soft-Team

Several years of dating between Logimatic and Soft-Team now results in an engagement in which Logimatic is adding the payroll and crew management software OMEGA to its product portfolio.

The two Danish software companies, Logimatic and Soft-Team, form a new alliance to offer their two solutions as one. With more than 70 years of combined experience in the shipping business, the two companies have decided to make it even easier for shipping companies to digitalize manual processes through software.

Jan Hornstrup, Managing Director at Soft-Team tells, “We have had a close relationship with Logimatic for many years and collaborated on several projects when a shipping company needs both Crewing and Fleet Management Software.”

Lars Riisberg, CEO at Logimatic Solutions adds, “Now we take this gentleman’s agreement a step further and integrate the OMEGA crewing and payroll system into our SERTICA software, so our customers can benefit from the simplicity of one solution from one supplier.”

Several shipping companies are already using the integration between OMEGA and SERTICA, and this integration will now be further enhanced to ensure that the combined solution offers maximum value to the maritime business.

Hans C. Jensen, Head of Sales at Logimatic Solutions elaborates, “I experience that more shipping companies look for one supplier, who can supply both a Crewing and a Fleet Management software, which makes perfectly sense because then they only need to go through one buying-process. Therefore, I also believe that this alliance with Soft-Team will be well received by both our existing and new customers.”

Facts about OMEGA

OMEGA is a flexible, powerful and user-friendly Crew Management System, designed to meet the most demanding requirements from global organizations and shipping companies.

The system is specially designed for the Crewing- and Payroll department and can be customized to fit any kind of wage agreement and to any kind of vessel type. The software can be used at the offices, as well as onboard the vessels.

OMEGA is developed by the Danish Soft-Team established in 1984.

Facts about SERTICA

SERTICA is a Fleet Management Software optimizing performance and internal processes in the maintenance, procurement and HSQE departments. The software reduces operational costs through streamlined and digitalized workflows with stable communication and data management between the main office and the vessels.

SERTICA is developed by the Danish Logimatic established in 1987.

Source: Logimatic