Logimatic appoints Regional Manager to strengthen its local representation in Singapore

Logimatic enhances its focus on promoting the fleet management system SERTICA to the Asian market, as it expands its Singapore office.

Effective August 13, 2018, Alfred Verzijl joins Logimatic as Regional Manager of the Singapore office as a part of Logimatic’s international growth strategy. Stepping up the expansion of the fleet management system SERTICA to the Asian market comes as a logical next step for Logimatic.

Peter Sand, Chief Shipping Analyst at BIMCO says, “If you want to make it in the shipping business, you need to be in Singapore. This shipping hub is extremely well connected, which is also why all serious maritime suppliers are present in Singapore. Today, the shipping industry is experiencing a steady growth, but growth rates are not as high as during the globalisation era, which forces the shipping business to focus on cutting costs.”

Lars Riisberg, CEO at Logimatic continues, “We experience an increased demand for fleet management systems that efficiently cut costs through optimization. We offer reliable and flexible software services that keep moving the maritime business of our customers. By appointing Alfred, we now have a competent team in Singapore, who can service both existing customers and add new ones.”

Alfred Verzijl is responsible for sales and managing the Singapore office. He is joining the existing team, who has been promoting SERTICA actively the past 3 years. Alfred looks forward to the new challenges and says, “My passion is to help people and companies succeed, whether it is building a great team, or building a partnership with customers based on trust. When I first met the Logimatic team I knew that we share common values. This made the decision to join the team a very easy one.”

Alfred has 37 years of experience working with software in the maritime industry. He initiated his carrier in his native country, the Netherlands, in which he worked for a shipping line, developing in-house software solutions. Hereafter, he gained experience as software supplier before he decided to move to Australia and establish his own software distribution business. He directed his own company for 17 years before joining a European software company to lead its APAC region.

Alfred’s experience from previous jobs has given him an extensive network in Asia and a solid understanding of the Asian market. He sees a major potential in the market and states, “The outlook for the shipping market has generally improved, we see this result in increased interest in investing in solutions. We know that with Logimatic’s focus on quality and excellent reputation, combined with a market focused approach and a strong dedicated local team, we will be able to help customers and people not only succeed, but indeed excel.”

Source: Logimatic