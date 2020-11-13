Logimatic strengthens its position in Latin America with Colombian NAVESCO signing up for SERTICA

The Colombian bulk carrier company NAVESCO S.A. joins the Logimatic family by implementing SERTICA to create digital workflows and increase efficiency.

NAVESCO is the leading international maritime shipping company in Colombia, handling over 1.5 Million tons of cargo per year. Its modern fleet of multi-purpose and shallow-draft vessels is now implementing SERTICA to further modernize and digitalize maintenance and procurement flows.

Guillermo Solano, General Manager at NAVESCO tells, “We plan to digitalize our internal work flows completely to make our processes more manageable and efficient, and we have been told by a fellow shipping company here in the region that SERTICA is up for this task.”

Pablo Grez, Regional Manager in Chile tells, “This year I have been involved in the implementation of SERTICA at three shipping companies in Latin America and I am also responsible for the local support in Spanish. Despite it having been a year with great challenges in the region – and the rest of the world, we have managed to grow, and we continue towards becoming the leading provider of Fleet Management systems in LATAM.”

NAVESCO is integrating SERTICA with their existing ERP system making the procurement workflows more efficient. Pablo Grez, Regional Manager in Chile explains, “With this integration to their ERP system, NAVESCO avoid duplications and will save administrative time.”

Facts about NAVESCO

Columbian bulk carrier established in 1981

Operates in The Americas, in both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans with key ports in Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Panama, Costa Rica, Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico and the United States

A fleet of 15 ships ranging from 8.000 DWT to 15.000 DWT

Main cargoes include general cargo, steels, fertilizer, sugar, grain, coal and cement

Facts about Logimatic

Danish software company founded in 1987 and with more than 120 employees

Office in Chile established in 2013 with local implementation and support

Specialized in maritime automation and software development, integration and migration

DNV GL certified according to the DS/EN ISO 9001:2015 since 1998

Facts about SERTICA

Fleet Management system launched in 1991

Used by shipping companies worldwide onboard 1400 ships

Optimizing maintenance, procurement and HSQE

Reducing operational costs through streamlined and digitalized workflows

Source: Logimatic