Lomar Shipping Appoints Marius Bujor As Technical Director

Lomar Shipping, the shipping subsidiary of the Libra Group, has announced the appointment of Marius Bujor as its new Technical Director. Based in the company’s Bremen office, he succeeds Stylianos Papageorgiou who has been promoted to the position of Managing Director of lomarlabs, a new venture to collaborate with deep-tech start-ups.

Marius Bujor has been with Lomar for eight years, having joined in 2014 as a Technical Superintendent. He became a Fleet Manager four years later, and was promoted to Deputy Technical Director in late 2022, as Lomar prepared for the launch of lomarlabs. He will now lead the ship-owning and ship-managing company’s global technical teams based in London, Bremen (Germany), Singapore and China.

Lomar’s CEO Nicholas Georgiou said: “In planning for the development of lomarlabs we have concurrently been managing the transition of leadership within our Technical department, and are delighted to confirm the appointment of Marius Bujor. In more than eight years with Lomar, Marius has demonstrated his ability to lead from the front and adapt to new challenges; skills that will be essential as we steer our path through the developing needs of our industry in the future.”

Marius Bujor said: “It is an honour to be appointed Technical Director of a best-in-class owner-manager and to lead such exceptional teams working across our Lomar fleet management, crewing, procurement, HSEQ, dry dockings and newbuilding programmes. While ensuring that we meet the operational challenges of having a safe, secure and environmentally effective shipping operation, we will also look to implement new initiatives and technologies to improve the efficiency of our diverse fleet of vessels moving forward.”

Before joining Lomar, Marius Bujor spent seven years with HS Beerederungs GmbH in Germany, with five of those overseeing the company’s newbuilding projects in Europe & Asia, and two years as Technical Superintendent at the company headquarters in Haren/EMS. He spent his earlier career in various roles on shore and at sea, latterly as a Second Engineer. He holds a Master’s Degree in Advanced Techniques of Marine Engineering and a BSc in Marine Engineering from the Maritime University of Constanta, Romania. He also holds a licence as a Chief Engineer STCW III/2.

Stylianos Papageorgiou joined Lomar as Technical Director in 2015. Originally from a family of entrepreneurs and ship chandlers, his experience in the shipping industry took him through diverse positions managing supply, technology, safety, maintenance and compliance of shipping assets. He has worked closely with ship-owners for more than 15 years. He holds an Executive MBA in Innovation & Business Creation, and a BEng and an MSc in Marine Technology.

Stylianos Papageorgiou becomes Managing Director of lomarlabs, which will join forces with ambitious entrepreneurs to catalyse the deployment of solutions that address some of the industry’s biggest challenges, including the objective of net-zero emissions. lomarlabs will add value to start-ups and established tech companies in various ways, including making the fleet of Lomar vessels available as floating labs, testing and validating business model assumptions and providing the catalytic funding a company may need to test their solution or overcome a marketing hurdle.

Source: Lomar Shipping