London appointed to host the Global Maritime Forum’s 2020 Annual Summit

The Global Maritime Forum’s Annual Summit will bring together maritime top executives with policymakers, experts, NGOs and other influential decision-makers and opinion shapers to share their ideas on the challenges facing the maritime industry. They will develop practical proposals to optimize global seaborne trade, thereby increasing sustainable long-term economic development and human wellbeing.

In connection with the announcement of the 2020 location UK Maritime Minister, Nusrat Ghani, comments:

“The UK’s maritime industry is thriving, which is why I am so delighted to welcome global leaders to the UK for the Global Maritime Forum Annual Summit next year.

“We are championing industry through our flagship Maritime 2050 strategy and Clean Maritime Plan, and the summit represents a unique opportunity for us to further showcase all the UK has to offer.”

The United Kingdom and London is globally recognized for its maritime service center and expertise within the financial, legal, and insurance sectors as well as ship chartering. Recently, the UK Government set out an ambitious 2050 zero-emission strategy for shipping, aiming at promoting the uptake of carbon-neutral fuels and the next generation of renewable energy. Moreover, the headquarter of the UN’s International Maritime Organization – a specialized agency with responsibility for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships – is situated in London.

“The Global Maritime Forum is committed to shaping the future of global seaborne trade to increase sustainable long-term economic development and human wellbeing. At our 2020 Annual Summit in London, we will focus on developing a safe, clean, inclusive, and efficient maritime industry. We look forward to working together with the UK Government and other important stakeholders to deliver on this vision and to make this high-level meeting a great success”, says Peter Stokes, Chair of the Global Maritime Forum.

The Global Maritime Forum’s Annual Summit is hosted in cities around the world on a rotational basis. Attendance is by invitation only.

Source: Global Maritime Forum