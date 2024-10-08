London base metals fall as China stimulus optimism wanes

Prices of London-listed base metals declined on Tuesday, with copper hitting its lowest in two weeks, as optimism over top consumer China’s stimulus measures faded and the latest briefing failed to lift sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 1.9% to $9,736.5 per metric ton, as of 0705 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since Sept. 24 earlier in the day.

The November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 closed 1.9% lower at 77,310 yuan ($10,952.29) per metric ton.

“China’s stimulus measures were good news, but the cheer is declining, so base metal prices are seeing a pull-back. The measures might benefit in the long term, but it will not completely resolve the property sector weakness. Hence, traders are reassessing,” ANZ analyst Soni Kumari said.

Property sales soared in some Chinese cities during the week-long National Day holiday after a slew of stimulus was unveiled to support the market, but analysts warn it is premature to call it a solid recovery.

China is “fully confident” of achieving its full-year economic and social development targets, the chairman of the country’s economic planner said on Tuesday, adding that some of 2025’s budget will be issued this year to support projects.

Industrial metals fell after officials held back on unleashing more stimulus, leaving the market worried that already announced measures will only help stabilize growth but may not be enough to support a rebound, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Meanwhile, Chinese regulators have urged banks to prevent loans from illegally flowing into stocks, a newspaper affiliated to China’s central bank said.

A trader noted that “this news drained the liquidity out of markets and funds are back to investing in bonds.”

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 2.5% to $2,592 a ton, nickel CMNI3 fell 2.6% to $17,585, zinc CMZN3 lost 2% to $3,112.5, tin CMSN3 fell 2.4% to $33,095, and lead CMPB3 declined nearly 1.6% to $2,113.5.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.6% to 20,625 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 firmed 0.8% to 25,285 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 jumped 0.9% to 265,830 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 lost 0.4% to 16,880 yuan, as Chinese markets opened after a week-long holiday.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 rose 1.5% to 133,020 yuan ($18,844.56) a metric ton, after hitting its highest since July 9 earlier in the session, supported by supply disruptions.

Vale temporarily interrupted operations at its Onca Puma nickel plant in Para state after heavy winds damaged an electricity transmission network. Madagascar’s miner Ambatovy has shut down a pipeline supplying ore from its mine in the country’s east to a processing and refinery plant due to damage.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Varun H K)