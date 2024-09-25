London base metals pull back after China stimulus-fuelled rally

London base metals prices pulled back on Wednesday as profit-taking kicked in following a rally fuelled by China’s stimulus measures and as doubts surfaced if Beijing’s support measures would be enough to boost growth.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.4% at $9,754 per metric ton as of 0743 GMT. The contract hit $9,913 earlier in the session, its highest since July 15.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 closed day-time trade 1.3% higher at 77,120 yuan ($11,038.91) a ton, a more than two-month high.

China’s central bank lowered the cost of its medium-term loans to banks, a day after it announced plans to lower borrowing costs, inject more funds into the economy, and ease households’ mortgage repayment burden.

There’s profit-taking after metals prices rallied, a trader said.

Meanwhile, some market participants expressed doubts about the actual effect of the property sector-focussed stimulus on China’s growth.

Some analysts said more measures would be needed to revive the main metal consuming sector, which has been a drag on the world’s second-largest economy.

Lending some support to the copper market was improving consumption of the metal as indicated by declining inventories and higher import premiums.

Copper users also purchased for restocking in the run-up to the one-week public holiday in China starting from Oct. 1.

Citi Research forecast a more than 20% growth in China’s grid investment growth in 2024, which would benefit copper and aluminium demand.

LME aluminium CMAL3 dipped 0.1% to $2,553 a ton, zinc CMZN3 slid 0.6% to $2,991.50, nickel CMNI3 lost 0.5% at $16,620, lead CMPB3 declined 1.1% to $2,062.50, and tin CMSN3 declined 1.7% to $32,145.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.8% to 20,055 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 added 1.3% to 127,460 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 jumped 2.9% to 24,465 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was 0.7% lower at 16,510 yuan and tin SSNcv1 moved 1.6% lower to 256,400 yuan.

