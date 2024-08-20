London copper falls as short-covering rally ends

Copper prices in London fell on Tuesday after a short-covering rally ended and as demand concerns remained in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.2% to $9,234 per metric ton by 0732 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 closed up 0.2% at 73,770 yuan ($10,323.84) a ton.

“The recent price increase is from short-covering,” said Hong Kong-based analyst Matt Huang at broker BANDS Financial, referring to bearish copper position holders having to close their positions.

September open interest for copper has dropped to 67,000 lots from 107,000 lots a week ago, while December contracts only increased by less than 10,000 lots, suggesting there is little contract rollover, according to Huang.

“(We are) not seeing any new long positions opened. The market needs to see stronger signs of demand recovery in China,” Huang added.

Chinese physical copper demand has improved slightly in the past few weeks, as prices fell 4.4% in June and 3.9% in July. But a strong consumption rebound is still uncertain amid slowing economic growth and troubles in the country’s property sector.

A strike at Escondida, the world’s biggest copper mine, was also averted, easing supply concerns and pressuring copper prices.

The LME cash copper contract traded at a discount of over $100 a ton to the three-month contract CMCU0-3, indicating abundant near-term supply.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.5% to $2,457.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 increased 0.6% to $16,765, zinc CMZN3 edged up 0.3% at $2,796, tin CMSN3 was up 0.1% at $32,590 and lead CMPB3 advanced 0.7% to $2,053.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 1% to 19,685 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 increased 0.4% to 129,320 yuan, tin SSNcv1 advanced 0.6% to 264,200 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 edged up 0.1% at 23,305 yuan while lead SPBcv1 eased 0.1% to 17,640 yuan.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Janane Venkatraman, Eileen Soreng and David Evans)