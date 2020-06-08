London copper falls from 3-month high as China’s exports shrink

London copper prices on Monday retreated from a three-month high hit in the previous session, after data showed top consumer China’s exports weakened in May.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 1.2% to $5,624 a tonne by 0124 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) rose 1.1% to 45,480 yuan ($6,423.00) a tonne, tracking gains in London in the previous session.

China’s exports contracted in May as global coronavirus lockdowns continued to devastate demand, although at a smaller pace than expected, while imports fell at the sharpest rate since January 2016.

Weak exports highlighted the pressure on China’s manufacturing industry, one of the major consumers of copper.

FUNDAMENTALS

* CHINA COPPER: China’s unwrought copper imports in May fell 5.5% from the previous month but was up 20.8% from the same period a year earlier, customs data showed.

* OTHER PRICES: LME zinc dropped 2.1% to $2,009 a tonne while nickel declined 0.7% to $12,905 a tonne. ShFE zinc fell 1.4% to 16,380 yuan a tonne while aluminum jumped 1.5% to 13,350 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock futures and Asian shares advanced after a surprise recovery in U.S. employment gave further confidence of a quick economic recovery after many weeks of coronavirus-driven lockdowns.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany Industrial Output MM April

0645 France Reserve Assets Total May

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminum

Most active ShFE aluminum

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)