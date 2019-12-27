London copper scales near 8-month peak on trade optimism

London copper rose to its highest in almost eight months on Friday, tracking a rally in Shanghai prices, on signs that China and the United States were
closer to signing a Phase 1 trade pact.
Opening after a two-day Christmas break, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange firmed as much as 0.7% to
$6,256 a tonne in early trade, the highest since May 7, and stood at $6,252.50 as of 0124 GMT.
The gains came after the most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange settled 0.5%
higher on Wednesday and added another 0.2% on Thursday. The contract edged up 0.1% to 49,670 yuan ($7,103.32) a tonne on
Friday, set for its fourth straight session of gains.
London prices of the metal, widely used in power and construction, were on course to gain 1.2% over the
holiday-shortened week and have firmed 6.6% so far this month.
FUNDAMENTALS
* TRADE: China is in close touch with the United States on signing a Phase 1 trade deal, the country's commerce ministry
said on Thursday, adding that both sides are still going through necessary procedures before the signing.
* CHINA: China's top copper smelters on Thursday raised their floor treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for the
first quarter of 2020 to $67 a tonne and 6.7 cents a pound, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.
* ZAMBIA: Zambia plans to make copper mining companies account for the gold they produce as it seeks to boost revenue
from its mineral resources, a senior ministry of mines official said on Thursday.
* OTHER METALS: Most other LME metals were lower, with nickel slipping 0.6%, lead losing 0.4% and
aluminium down 0.2%. Zinc, used to galvanise steel, was the only other London metal to rise, adding 0.2% to $2,279.50 a
tonne.
* ALUMINIUM: Yunnan Aluminium said on Thursday its board of directors had unanimously approved building a
210,000 tonne per year second phase at its aluminium smelting project in Heqing county, Yunnan province, southwest China.
MARKETS NEWS
* A gauge of global equity markets and Wall Street's three major indices finished at all-time highs on Thursday in light
holiday trade as a year-end rally advanced further on optimism over a U.S.-China trade agreement.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1100* Brazil IGP-M Inflation Index Dec
* approximate release time
PRICES
BASE METALS PRICES 0123 GMT
Three month LME copper 6254
Most active ShFE copper 49680
Three month LME aluminium 1811
Most active ShFE aluminium 14055
Three month LME zinc 2280
Most active ShFE zinc 17860
Three month LME lead 1939.5
Most active ShFE lead 15230
Three month LME nickel 14245
Most active ShFE nickel 111880
Three month LME tin 17095
Most active ShFE tin 138150
BASE METALS ARBITRAGE
LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc 556.98
3
LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc -352.29
3
LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc -403.65
3
LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc -597.3
3
LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc -3085.06
3
($1 = 6.9925 Chinese yuan)
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Aditya Soni)