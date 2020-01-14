London court orders Djibouti to restore DP World’s rights over Doraleh port – WAM

A London arbitration court has ordered Djibouti to restore DP World’s right to operate the Doraleh Container Terminal as detailed under a 2006 concession deal within two months or pay damages, the state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

The government of Djibouti seized the terminal from Dubai government-controlled DP World in February 2018 over a dispute dating back to at least 2012.

An independent expert has estimated the losses to DP World at more than $1 billion, WAM reported.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Jan Harvey)