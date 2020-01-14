Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / London court orders Djibouti to restore DP World’s rights over Doraleh port – WAM

London court orders Djibouti to restore DP World’s rights over Doraleh port – WAM

in Port News 15/01/2020

A London arbitration court has ordered Djibouti to restore DP World’s right to operate the Doraleh Container Terminal as detailed under a 2006 concession deal within two months or pay damages, the state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

The government of Djibouti seized the terminal from Dubai government-controlled DP World in February 2018 over a dispute dating back to at least 2012.

An independent expert has estimated the losses to DP World at more than $1 billion, WAM reported.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software