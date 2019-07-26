London Metals Exchange looks to boost transparency with new set of storage rules

The London Metals Exchange said it is looking to impose a new set of storage rules as part of a move to increase transparency and counter the “shadow” exchange business, at the same time prompting the flow of more metal into LME-registered sheds.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting Thursday, LME CEO Matt Chamberlain laid out a set of comprehensive new rulebook proposals, aimed to provide “best practice storage for the global metals industry.”

The proposals come in response to a record participation discussion paper — with 46 responses in total — focused on how and why the market uses the LME-branded warehouse network.

The crux is that, since changing regulation of the system to combat a series of massive queues and associated backlogs, bumping up overall costs for end-users, queues have dropped and metal off-exchange has grown, Chamberlain said.

This is leaving warehouse operators under pressure, and wanting more metal to flow into sheds.

A prewritten statement issued alongside the breakfast briefing noted: “While it remains the case that current stock levels are fully able to fulfil the requirements of physical delivery on the exchange, respondents generally agree that higher LME stock levels could achieve market-wide positive effects, including greater transparency, potential protection against technical spread tightness, and increased market vibrancy.”

Out of all of the proposals the most striking — and likely most difficult to enforce, according to market sources — is the idea of getting warehouse owners operating under the LME umbrella to also report metal in sheds that isn’t on-warrant.

Once metal in a location is placed “on-warrant” it becomes visible on LME reported stocks data.

“We believe that fundamentally reforming the LME network in an attempt to compete with highly discounted off-warrant storage may fail, and indeed result in reduced stock levels,” Chamberlain said.

MIXED RESPONSE

Bringing greater transparency to non-LME stock reporting was met with mixed views by discussion paper respondents, the exchange said, but the LME considers that the market benefits of increased stock transparency outweigh arguments regarding the right to maintain confidentiality over metal stored off-warrant.

“It won’t work. They cannot get people to report stocks that are not registered on the LME, it just doesn’t make sense. It feels to me like they are going after the fund business they have lost to other exchanges rather than trying to get people that use the exchange to use it more,” saidone trader.

To spur data supply, off-warrant reporting by a warehouse will be anonymous; actual ownership details will not be disclosed. The exchange says that some participants opt to keep metal hidden in “shadow” stocks, with intention of putting “on-warrant” at a later date.

“Such metal owners benefit, in the view of the LME, from the option of LME warranting and should, therefore, be willing to contribute to off-warrant stock reporting,” the statement said.

When asked by S&P Global Platts if the LME now feels more like a regulator than an exchange, Chamberlain said that acting as a regulator is a major component of any exchange.

On the subject of the LME owning its own warehouse system, rather than leasing its IP to others and then trying to get them to adhere to its rules, the CEO said that would only make sense if someone was starting up an exchange from scratch; the LME has a network of operators that it already needs to facilitate – and has no plans to alter that business model.

In order to assist metal flows into LME-branded warehouses, the exchange is also looking at “progressive” change and simplification of its rent-capping program and load in/load out rules.

The Queue-Based Rent Capping (QBRC) threshold will be extended to 80 days from 50 over a nine-month period, and phased rent reduction will alsobe unwound.

“In choosing an 80-day cap, the LME has also been mindful of ensuring that warehouse incentives should not rise above physical market premiums,to prevent warehouses competing with the physical market for metal demand,” the statement said.

Phasing in of the QBRC amendment should ensure that queues do not re-emerge, but also allows a relaxing of the rules which could enable warehouse operators to bring more metal into the system.

The paper is designed to bring more transparency to the market — benefiting the entire ecosystem — and is overall in line with the regulatorydirection of travel, the exchange said.

