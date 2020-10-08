London P&I Club joins ISWAN

The London P&I Club is delighted to announce its membership of the International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN).

ISWAN is a network of international organisations committed to improving the welfare of seafarers. Through ISWAN membership, The London Club can become more active in helping to improve the lives of seafarers.

Ian Gooch, CEO of the club’s managers (A Bilbrough & Co Ltd) said:

“At the London P&I Club we recognise that seafarers are the heart and the driving force of our industry and we are delighted to become a member of ISWAN. Its help and support for seafarers all over the world is particularly important during these challenging times. For example, ISWAN’s 24 hour, multilingual Seafarer Help is an important facility, providing a key service in helping seafarers mental health and wellbeing.”

ISWAN provides a number of direct welfare services to seafarers and their families, including the free, 24-hour, multilingual helpline Seafarer Help which ensures immediate help and support is available at any time of day, anywhere in the world. The organisation also administers four relief funds for seafarers and their families in need and provides a range of free health information resources, including three self-help Good Mental Health Guides.

ISWAN’s Executive Director Roger Harris said:

“Times have been particularly tough for our seafarers with the crew change crisis only escalating as the pandemic continues to impact the industry. Now, more than ever before, our seafarers need a lifeline to know that they have our support and that there are resources available to help them. It is thanks to organisations such as the London P&I Club joining our organisation that this message can be spread further.”

Source: London P&I Club