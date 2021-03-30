London P&I Club strengthens team with two new hires

The London P&I Club has expanded its team with the appointment of two experienced Underwriters.

Mark Esdale, who has worked in the P&I industry for 20 years, joins the London P&I Club as Associate Director. Mark began his career with a leading P&I insurance provider, underwriting small craft business. He later moved to another P&I Club to set up and develop the company’s fixed premium facility.

As a highly-experienced Underwriter, Mark’s main focus at the London P&I Club will be to assist in the further development of its fixed premium business.

George Dickson has been appointed as Underwriter. Before joining the London P&I Club George spent five years with a fixed premium insurance provider specialising in the European commercial market. At the London P&I Club George will cover both the fixed and mutual sides of the Club’s business.

London P&I Club’s Director of Underwriting, Reto Toggwiler, says:

“We are delighted to welcome Mark and George to our team and their appointment enhances the Club’s capabilities and supports our growth. The Club’s Owners’ fixed premium business has developed steadily since it was launched in November 2015 and represents an important part of the Club’s strategy to diversify its product offering.”

“With the addition of Mark and George to the team, and with their extensive experience and market contacts, we are looking forward to growing the business both in new and existing markets.”

Source: The London P&I Club