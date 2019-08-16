London Stock Exchange suffers worst outage in 8 years

A fault at the London Stock Exchange prevented blue-chip British companies from trading on Friday for over an hour, the longest such outage in 8 years.

What was called a “technical software issue” kept FTSE 100 UKX, +0.48% and FTSE 250 MCX, +0.30% companies from opening until 9:40 a.m. local time. Volumes for top U.K. companies lagged their European peers on Friday even after the re-opening.

That’s the second outage in 14 months for the LSE LSE, +1.13% , which recently inked a $27 billion pact to buy Refinitiv, a provider of financial data and infrastructure.

Other problems have plagued financial markets this week. A glitch at the New York Stock Exchange impacted market pricing data on Monday, and on Tuesday, data providers showed incorrect closing prices after what Nasdaq said was a brokerage executing trades on the wrong day’s closing prices.

The LSE’s other exchanges, including the AIM and Borsa Italiana, operated as normal on Friday.

LSE shares rose 1.1% after the outage in a broadly better day for global markets.

This being the age of social media, Twitter had a few jokes, while the LSE itself was curiously silent, with its last communication being about the need for “persuasive communication in the corporate world.”

Source: MarketWatch