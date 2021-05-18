Long-awaited DIGI+ goes live – a boon to all engineers monitoring oil

Any engineer who needs to consistently monitor oil (lube or fuel) will be quick to recognise the convenience and practicality of the Parker DIGI Cell for on-board water-in-oil and BN test measurement.

The DIGI Cell was first introduced in 1993. The system has been updated regularly over the years, becoming increasingly popular with engineers at sea. Now Parker has coordinated the feedback from marine users around the world and developed the new DIGI+.

“The new DIGI+ will make it easier to test accurately, especially when used in challenging conditions,” Steve Dickens, Parker’s manager for condition monitoring in the UK tells us, “we’ve improved the screen so that the device is much easier to read in low-light conditions; and we’ve also enabled the results to be downloaded and uploaded using a PC.”

The ability to transfer results digitally to a PC cuts out the potential of mis-transcribed results and enables superintendents to create a test plan specific to their own vessel.

Engineers of all kinds consider the DIGI Cell to be an essential tool, but those managing two-stroke engines, for example, find it especially useful. The ability to measure Base Number is vital to understanding whether the scrape-down oil additives have been used and whether more oil injection is needed or whether a different BN oil needs to be used. Other engineers looking to test the integrity of fuel for water-in-oil also find the DIGI+ useful. But most engineers concerned about the quality of fuel and lube oil consider it an essential tool.

The new DIGI+ incorporates many other additional features which users will appreciate: the built-in memory, the rechargeable battery and the tactile buttons, among others. The product comes bundled with other basic tests for different parameters such as insolubles and viscosity.

“We’ve had a very enthusiastic response to this product upgrade from all of our customers,” says Dickens, “the pressure to comply with increased regulation coupled with reduced crew numbers means that condition monitoring equipment needs to be simple and quick to operate. The new DIGI+ is now the best solution there is when it comes to BN and water-in-oil.”

Source: Simplex-Turbulo Group Ltd