Long Beach Named Best Green Seaport Worldwide

The Port of Long Beach was recognized recently as the “Best Green Seaport” in the world at the 32nd annual Asian Freight & Supply Chain Awards hosted in Shanghai by the Asia Cargo News shipping trade publication.

The Port of Long Beach, known as the Green Port, has succeeded in dramatically reducing its environmental impact. Adopted in 2005, Long Beach’s “Green Port Policy” has led to significant improvements in air and water quality from initiatives such as the Clean Air Action Plan (CAAP) and the Technology Advancement Program (TAP). The newly updated CAAP identifies strategies to further reduce pollution from every source and accelerate progress towards a zero-emissions future.

“The Port of Long Beach is thrilled to be named the Best Green Seaport. This award reflects the continuing serious commitment of our Board of Harbor Commissioners and staff to improving air and water quality, and serving as a model of environmental sustainability for seaports around the world,” said Long Beach Harbor Commission President Lou Anne Bynum.

“We have shown at the Port of Long Beach that environmental progress goes hand in hand with operational excellence, and that a green port is an efficient, competitive port,” said Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero. “We’re pleased to be recognized for our efforts in making a greener planet.”

The “Green Seaport” honor of the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards is reserved for ports that have “demonstrated compliance with green freight transport regulations and environmental standards; investment in green initiatives, technology and action plans; incorporation of environmental requirements in strategic planning; use of a policy on reducing fuel emissions from freight handling operations; and ongoing training of staff in green initiatives and in measures to lower carbon footprints.”

The awards are based on an annual poll of thousands of professionals in freight transportation services. Awards also are given in many other categories, including best shipping lines, container terminals, air cargo terminals, airports and railroad companies.

Source: Port of Long Beach