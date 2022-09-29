Long Beach Port Offers Funding For Energy Efficiency Projects

The Port of Long Beach is accepting proposals for energy efficiency projects that qualify for funding under its award-winning Community Grants Program.

The Community Grants Program is a more than $46 million effort designed to help those in the community who are most vulnerable to port-related impacts. Combined with a previous program started in 2009, the Port of Long Beach has set aside more than $65 million, making it the largest voluntary port mitigation initiative in the country. To date, $36.5 million has been committed.

Projects that receive grants will serve people most sensitive to port impacts, including seniors, pregnant women, children, and those with asthma or chronic illnesses. Public and private agencies are eligible to apply; home improvements are not eligible. To view the program’s relevant Facilities Improvements guidelines and the pre-solicitation workshop held earlier this month, go to www.polb.com/grantopportunities.

A total of $2 million in funding is available for the solicitation. Of the $2 million, $338,314 is dedicated to school projects. The minimum funding request is $5,000. Full proposals must be submitted online and are due by 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18..

Source: Port of Long Beach