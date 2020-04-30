Inland shipping in the Netherlands shows a slight increase in the number of dry cargo vessels that are lying idle at berth because they have no cargo. Inland tankers also expect a decrease in the number of orders for liquid bulk transports. As a result, they may also have to lie idle at berth.

As far as is known, this has not yet been the case in the Port of Rotterdam. However, in order to be prepared for this, the Port of Rotterdam Authority, together with the Directorate-General for Public Works and Water Management, the Port of Amsterdam and BNL Schuttevaer, has identified where such vessels may be able to moor for a prolonged period.

Many inland vessels are also used as homes. Good facilities are therefore very important. That is why the best spots are being sought with facilities, health and crew changes in mind.

We keep the area to the west of the Benelux open as much as possible for inland shipping. Long-term mooring for inland tankers is also available in the area to the east of the Benelux. With the exception of the tank barges that can go to other locations such as in the Calandkanaal.

Inland shipping may in principle moor anywhere in public berths. If it becomes necessary to guide the inland tankers to the designated berths, measures are under way to keep some of the berths still available for the sailing vessels.

Source: Port Of Rotterdam