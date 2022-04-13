‘Long time, if ever’ before dollar replaced as key global currency – Yellen

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said it would be “a long time, if ever” before the U.S. dollar was replaced as the key reserve currency in the global economy.

The dollar’s dominance as a means of exchange is fundamentally due to the strength of the U.S. economy, financial system and confidence in U.S. financial markets, Yellen said at an event hosted by the Atlantic Council think tank.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal)