‘Long time, if ever’ before dollar replaced as key global currency – Yellen

in Daily Currencies Ratings 14/04/2022

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said it would be “a long time, if ever” before the U.S. dollar was replaced as the key reserve currency in the global economy.

The dollar’s dominance as a means of exchange is fundamentally due to the strength of the U.S. economy, financial system and confidence in U.S. financial markets, Yellen said at an event hosted by the Atlantic Council think tank.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal)

