Longchamp sets sails for the USA with NEOLINE

Committed to reducing its environmental impact at all levels of its activity, Longchamp has signed an ambitious and responsible partnership with NEOLINE to reduce emissions on its transatlantic shipping.

NEOLINE offers a responsible and innovative maritime transport service under sail, designed for ecological and economic performance. A commercial speed of 11 knots, 136m sailing cargo ships propelled by the wind in 4200m² of sails, benefiting from the technological progress of ocean racing (especially in weather routing) and driven by trained and involved crews, will allow a reduction of up to 90% of the emissions of maritime transport1 with a unique, competitive and sustainable service that fits into the reality of today’s logistics chains.

• On the Montoir de Bretagne – Baltimore line, Longchamp is committed to entrust NEOLINE with the transportation of at least 50% of its annual volume of containers between France and the United States from the start of the service scheduled for the first half of 2024.

• Within the framework of a bi-monthly service (with the commissioning of the second vessel on the transatlantic line) and after a first test phase at 50% of the annual export volume, Longchamp will study the possibility of increasing the share of freight entrusted to NEOLINE.

Jean Cassegrain, Chief Executive of Longchamp, emphasizes:

“We are particularly pleased with this partnership with Neoline, which, in a very poetic way, allows us to reduce our carbon emissions. This project is close to my heart because my father, who developed Longchamp for more than half a century, made numerous transatlantic voyages in the 1950s which contributed to his passion for the sea.

Today, our company is committed to reducing its impact on the environment. Thus, for our collections we are increasingly using fabrics woven from recycled plastic waste. By giving a second life to this waste, for example plastic bottles or fishing nets, we contribute to preventing them from polluting the oceans and reducing our consumption of non-renewable resources.

Taking advantage of a cleaner mode of transportation, such as the one offered by Neoline, allows us to go even further in this approach and to reduce our carbon footprint even more: how could we dream of a more elegant means of transportation?”

Jean Zanuttini, President of NEOLINE Développement, adds:

« We are very proud of this agreement concluded with Longchamp aiming at transporting its leather goods in containers from France to the United States.

This agreement with a prestigious local player will also allow them to load in a port closer to their production sites. In addition, it reinforces the vocation of our ship to be an ambassador of the best French know-how. More broadly, I am delighted with the keen interest aroused by our maritime transport service among shippers, and today by the Maison Longchamp, because it demonstrates that the time has come for a change towards more environmentally friendly practices. In addition to this first pilot line, it is up to us to work together to achieve the ambition of deploying industrial maritime transport on a larger scale in the medium term.»

Source: Neoline