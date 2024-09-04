Longitude launches next generation of high efficiency PSVs

Ship design house Longitude Engineering has launched its latest design series for platform supply vessels (PSVs) – IMT-Isca – the next generation of the successful IMT 984 G-Class, designed with flexibility and efficiency at its core.

“PSV newbuilding has been very limited since 2015, resulting in a shortage of suitable tonnage to support growing offshore energy plans. Inspired by our proven IMT PSV designs, IMT-Isca is the next-step evolution, reflecting the sustainability of our vessel designs, and focussing on efficiency and low-fuel consumption, whilst meeting contemporary regulations,” says Duncan Grigg, product lead for maritime design at Longitude.

The first design in the series, a DP Class 2 PSV – the IMT-Isca G-Flex – has a deck area of 800 square metres and has capacity for the maximum quantity of Type 2 and 3 cargoes allowed under the OSV Chemical Code. The launch follows early engagement with the market, to ensure a fit-for-purpose design that meets both current and future market requirements.

“Offshore energy operations are continuously under pressure to reduce cost and keep an eye on their carbon footprint. IMT-Isca G-Flex is designed for maximum environmental and cost efficiency, with multiple options in terms of electrical architecture, crew and accommodation arrangements, and thrusters. In short, we have evolved the IMT-984 with the interests of both owners and charterers in mind,” continues Grigg.

Features of the IMT-Isca series include:

Flexible design: multi-thruster and different engine options, multiple accommodation arrangements including for up to 12 passengers

Optimised for low-energy consumption: designed for IMO Tier III NOx compliance, optional battery installation and possible usage of HVO or alternative fuel

Design with efficiency at its core: the flexibility in design and low-fuel consumption combine to drive lower-cost operations

The vessel type has been designed by vessel design house Longitude Engineering, fused with acquired OSD-IMT’s track-record in PSVs and the marine operational and risk expertise of sister company ABL.

Capt. Simon Healy, Asia Pacific Regional Director for Longitude’s sister company, ABL, comments on his experience with the IMT-984 or G-Class series: “The IMT 984s which we operated at Swire Pacific – the G-Class – were brilliant vessels, with market-leading efficiency and low fuel consumption. It is exciting to work with the Longitude team on the development of these next-generation designs..

IMT-Isca is named after the Celtic word for floating water and the river Exe – a nod to both the fortitude and flexibility of the design series, and to Longitude’s heartland of Exeter.

Longitude is the engineering and ship design branch of Oslo-listed global consultancy ABL Group ASA.

Source: ABL Group