Longitude readies Korea’s 1st jack-up vessel to support country’s offshore wind development

Engineering consultancy Longitude Engineering (part of the ABL Group) has successfully completed the engineering analyses of South Korea’s first newbuild wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), to be used in the construction of an unnamed Korean offshore wind project.

The scope of work included a leg penetration assessment (LPA), site specific assessment (SSA), seismic analysis, liquefaction risk analysis, leg extraction analysis and consultancy for the jack-up’s adjusted foundation design. Longitude supported Korea Blue Energy Total Solution (K BETS) in this project.

“The foundation concept using mud-mats welded to spudcan footings is a novel approach to mitigate the deep penetration and punch-through risks that we identified during our initial leg penetration analyses,” says Zahidur Rahman, principal structural engineer at Longitude Engineering.

Longitude has significant experience in supporting jack-up operations globally across both oil and gas and renewable energy sectors. It combines multi-disciplinary engineering expertise to provide a wide range of advanced technical studies and simulations to assess a jack-up’s performance and operability in any given environment.

“It’s really exciting to apply our knowledge to – South Korea’s first offshore wind installation vessel. We are pleased to be able to add Longitude’s experience in jack-up installation operations to support the country’s new asset in developing South Korea’s offshore wind market,” adds Zahidur Rahman.

Longitude Engineering is part of Oslo-listed, global energy and marine consultancy group ABL Group ASA.

Source: Longitude Engineering