Longitude to support Pertamina’s low carbon shipping drive

Longitude Engineering has been tasked with supporting the Asian Development Bank with a feasibility study that aims to help PT Pertamina (Pertamina) develop a roadmap for the integration of low carbon fuels into its domestic shipping industry.

Pertamina is Indonesia’s national energy company, 100% owned by the Government of Indonesia.

The study also aims to identify the potential emissions impact with the transition to low carbon alternative fuels, including hydrogen and hydrogen derivative fuels.

Longitude’s role is to lead the study and provide technical expertise related to maritime applications of hydrogen. The study is being executed in collaboration with shipping, energy regulatory and financial expertise from other study team members consisting of experts from the Rebel Group and Equitable Maritime Consulting.

The study and Pertamina’s overarching objectives are aligned with Indonesia’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and the UN’s Sustainability Goal (SDG) 7, which is to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.

“It is exciting to support a national energy company in developing a roadmap to utilize domestic renewable energy resources to reduce the carbon footprint of its domestic shipping fleet. We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with the Asian Development Bank and Pertamina on this project,” says Jacob Genauer, managing director of Longitude’s Singapore operation.

The project runs from January until the end of the second quarter 2022.

Longitude Engineering, part of Oslo-listed AqualisBraemar LOC Group (ABL Group), provides independent engineering, design and analysis services, specialising in marine and vessel design, conversion and upgrade, and marine operations engineering. The company serves the renewables, maritime, defence, oil and gas and infrastructure industries.

Source: Longitute Engineering