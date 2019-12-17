During the past 18 months ExxonMobil has discussed the implications and challenges of the IMO’s imminent 2020 sulphur cap with marine industry stakeholders. The “Talking Points” series – a six-part video series shot in locations across the world – pitted ExxonMobil against leading industry figures as they discussed IMO 2020 across games made from sulphur concrete. The very element at the heart of this regulation became the platform for discussion, debate and plotting the journey to 2020.

The series opened with Hapag-Lloyd’s ex-COO Tony Firmin who played table football with Luca Volta, Marine Fuels Venture Manager, ExxonMobil. The discussion focussed around the initial reaction to the IMO 2020 deadline including availability of 0.50% sulphur fuels and how compliance can be enforced.

The following video looked deeper into the idea of ‘sulphur integrity’ with Mark Whitaker, Director and Ashley Jenkins, Director, John H. Whitaker Tankers over a game of table tennis with Luca Volta and Armelle Breneol, EAME Marine Fuels Technical Advisor, ExxonMobil.

For the third instalment, amidst tactical moves during a game of chess, Luca Volta and Alan Lim, ex-Deputy Director (Marine Services), the Maritime Port Authority of Singapore, discussed the latest challenges of IMO 2020, from enforcement to alternative compliance choices such as scrubbers and LNG.

Moving from Singapore to Switzerland, WinGD’s CEO, Klaus Heim, and Vice President for R&D, Dominik Schneiter examined compliance strategies with ExxonMobil’s Global Marine Equipment Builder Manager, Steve Walker and Luca Volta, whilst playing shuffleboard. Discussions ranged from engine design and LNG growth through to what happens beyond 1st January next year.

During the penultimate video, over a game of French boules, Teekay Tankers’ CEO, Kevin MacKay, and Head of Ship Management, Ray McNamara, explored the importance of identifying consistent supplies of high quality, compliant fuels, the reliability of compatible lubricants and value adding services with ExxonMobil’s Global Marine Lubricants Manager, Frans Horjus and Luca Volta.

Finally, exchanging shots throughout a game of pool, DNV GL’s Director Environment, Eirik Nyhus, and Business Development Manager, Christos Chryssakis, discussed the myths behind the carriage ban, managing cylinder oil transitions and the likely impact of enforcement with Luca Volta and Joseph Star, Global Aviation and Marine Offer Advisor, ExxonMobil.