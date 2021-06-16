Los Angeles and Long Beach vaccination for vessels

We are informed by our correspondent in Long Beach that the City of Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services are coordinating the availability of free vaccination of ships’ crews calling at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles. We are informed a mobile vaccine clinic will administer the J&J vaccine.

Further information can be found on the Long Beach City Health Department website.

Reservations for vaccinations can be scheduled via a portal for Ship Vaccination Program.

Owners are also directed to the club’s guidance.

We thank Glen Piper of Peacock Piper for the update as to developments at Los Angeles and Long Beach, who have provided this on an information basis only.

Source: The Standard Club