Los Angeles, Long Beach ports say emissions keep falling, even as cargo skyrockets

Although the amount of cargo moving through the Los Angeles and Long Beach seaports has continually risen over the years, the pollution created at those shipping hubs has steadily decreased, according to annual air emissions reports released this week.

The reports show Long Beach and Los Angeles both had record-setting emissions reductions last year, with some of the most notorious pollutants dropping by more than half.

The 2017 data are compared with 2005 levels, the first year the ports began testing as part of their joint Clean Air Action Plan, a series of environmental initiatives aimed at reducing port-related pollution; those steps included using zero-emissions cargo handling equipment and newer, cleaner engines for trucks that haul goods to and from the ports.

At the Port of Los Angeles, data from its report show, emissions of nitrogen oxides, a key component of smog, are at their lowest level to date – down 60 percent since 2005. Meanwhile, at the Port of Long Beach, that pollutant has fallen 56 percent during that time.

A second major pollutant, sulphur oxides, is down 97 percent from 2005 levels at the Port of LA and 98 percent at the Port of Long Beach, the dual studies show.

The Port of Los Angeles also said that diesel particulate matter – microscopic particles emitted from diesel engines – fell 87 percent between 2005 and 2017. The Port of Long Beach saw an 88 percent decline over the same time period, according to its study.

The ports “compile that (information) and show (how) much of each pollutant was produced in a given calendar year,” said Port of Long Beach spokesman Lee Peterson. “Results and methodology are reviewed by” regulatory agencies.

Starcrest Consulting Group, a private firm, created both of the annual studies with information provided by tenants and operators at the ports. The ports and Starcrest coordinated their efforts with three air regulatory agencies: the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, California Air Resources Board and the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

The Los Angeles port publicly released its pollution inventory Thursday, Aug. 23. Long Beach port officials will present their findings at the Monday, Aug. 27, harbor commission meeting.

Starcrest and the California Air Resources Board did not return calls and emails requesting comment.

As part of each ports’ methodology, emissions from five sources were evaluated: ocean-going vessels, harbor craft, cargo-handling equipment, rail locomotives and heavy-duty equipment.

The decrease in pollutants has coincided with double-digit increases in the amount of cargo that’s gone through the ports.

In 2017, the Port of Los Angeles moved a record 9.3 million containers, up 25 percent from 2005. At the Port of Long Beach, 7.5 million containers were shipped last year, a 12 percent jump.

In a statement, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said that the Port of LA is “showing the world how we can produce record-breaking growth and protect the environment at the same time.”

“Our progress on reducing emissions to just a fraction of our 2005 levels – while we ship more cargo than ever – is proof that our Clean Air Action Plan is working and exceeding expectations.”

Last November, the two ports adopted an update to the Clean Air Action Plan that includes new components, such as shifting the cargo handling and trucking industries away from fossil fuels and toward near-zero and zero-emissions technologies. The plan also anticipates that cleaner engines will power future container ships.

The updated plan is estimated to cost as much as $14 billion to implement, according to the ports.

