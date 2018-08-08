Loss Prevention – Regulation Update 2018/19

With the constantly evolving regulatory landscape, it is essential to keep abreast of the industry developments and understand the challenges when addressing compliance or deliberating commercial decisions.

The latest version of ‘Loss Prevention – Regulation Update’ aims to provide an overview of the statutory regulations and instruments that have either come into force in 2018 or are due to enter into force during the course of 2019.

Apart from the upcoming changes to the various safety related requirements, some of the topical issues covered in this article are the ballast water management convention, polar code and fuel consumption data collection system (IMO-DCS).

Source: The Standard Club