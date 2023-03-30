Loss prevention: wash damage and speed regulation river plate and Parana de Las Palmas

As you know, one of the most important shipping routes in Argentina involves the River Plate, the Parana River and their branches.

The Parana is an alluvial river of about 4,880 km with ocean-going vessels normally reaching up to Km 550. It is formed by sharp bends, strong currents, shifting sediments and limited navigational width (at least 100 m except where natural bends prevents so). It has a heavy traffic and various other factors which makes it restricted (and certainly challenging) navigation. There are over sixty Port Terminals alongside the River. Due to this, using Port and River Pilots is not only mandatory but also essential to for a safe passage in these restricted channels.

However, we often see wash damages affecting berths and ships alongside that are caused by the excessive speed of the vessels sailing either downriver or upriver – incidents that tend to repeat over time and that otherwise could be avoided.

There are a set of both general and specific rules regulating the speed in the rivers. Yet, we (too) often find that there is no thorough navigational plan discussion between the Master and the Pilot. Frequently this is limited to exchanging basic information in the Pilot Cards. We have found that safe speeds and speed limitations are not usually discussed, and the Masters tend to be over-reliant on the Pilots.

Despite of the expertise and unique knowledge of the pilots, as in most parts of the world, the Master remains always responsible for all aspects of vessel’s safety and its navigation.

It is essential for the Master and his Officers to be vigilant throughout and discuss with the Pilot whenever there is any concern.

You will find below a review of the current speed regulations in the River Plate and the Parana River. The purpose of this is to raise general awareness and to encourage the shipowners and the Masters to discuss with the Pilots about the applicable speed regulations when calling Argentinean ports. Our experience indicates that this would prevent wash damage incidents, which entails disputes for damages to terminals and other vessels; and also triggers Coast Guards administrative enquiries, inspections, security and other issues that sometimes cause delays to the ship involved.

GENERAL RULES

According to the REGINAVE (Sea, River and Lake Navigation Regime), it is forbidden to all vessels to sail at such speed capable of (i) creating a risk to other vessels, watercrafts or naval contrivances sailing nearby; (ii) causing damages to berths, shore constructions or installations or navigational aids or other markers; (iii) causing damages or a risky situation to vessels, watercrafts or naval contrivances berthed or anchored; or (iv) in excess to the maximum speeds established by the Coast Guards.

Inside any port the ships must sail to the minimum speed compatible with its good steering but never in excess of 6 knots to avoid wash damages to the vessels moored.

SPECIFIC RESTRICTIONS RIVER PLATE

Ing. Emilio Mitre Channel: it extends 50.37 Km from Km 12 of Buenos Aires access channel to the mouth of the Parana de las Palmas River.

Depending on ship’s draft the following limits apply:

Vessels draft 8.84 m or more: 8 knots between Km. 40 to 47; and 10 knots between Km 12 to 40.

Vessels draft less than 8.84 m: 12 knots between Km 12 to 48 but minimum compatible with the good steering with sailing through Coast Guard stations.

PARANA RIVER

Throughout the Parana River (including Parana Guazu, Parana Bravo and Pasaje Talavera branches, all of which converge to the Parana): vessels must sail cautiously. The speed has to be reduced to the minimum compatible with the good steering whenever there are other vessels or watercrafts berthed, maneuvering or under lightering operations, nearby berths and port terminals or stretches on the River that so requires it.

Bridges vessels must sail to their minimum speed compatible with the good steering and ready to let go anchors.

Pasaje Talavera

– Km. 181 to Km. 183: sailing upriver: 9.5 knots with 5% allowance (0.475 knots);

sailing downriver: 10 knots with 5% allowance (0.5 knots).

– Km. 183 to Km. 186: minimum speed compatible with good steering only.

– Km. 186 to km. 205: sailing upriver: 9.5 knots with 5% allowance (0.475 knots); sailing downriver: 10 knots with 5% allowance (0.5 knots).

Note: above limits could be exceeded only as an exception for strict safety reasons which shall be communicated to Zarate Traffic Control.

Parana de las Palmas

– The speed limit is 10 knots with the following exceptions:

– Km 114 to 180 the speed limit is 13 knots

– Km 68 to 72 minimum speed compatible with good steering

– Km 73.5 to 75.5 minimum speed compatible with good steering

– Km 92 to 114 minimum speed compatible with good steering

Parana

– Km 406 to 435 (Arroyo Seco / Rosario), depending on the course of the vessel and level of the River:

• +0.70 m or higher: downriver 10 knots ~ upriver 9 knots

• Less than +0.70 m: 9 knots both ways (downriver and upriver)

• In all cases: 6% allowance.

• Speed could be exceeded only exceptionally for safety reasons in communication with VTS

Special attention must be paid to this stretch known as Canal de los Muelles (Berths’ Channel) due to the high concentration of port terminals and somehow limited width available where most wash damages occur (even though we have records of these throughout the Parana River).

The Master should be aware of the speed limits during the passage. It should be considered that whenever a specific maximum speed applies in certain areas, the vessel is not relieved from complying with the general rules seen above. These general rules call of cautious navigation to avoid risks to other vessels, shore constructions and navigational aids, often requiring the vessel to steam at the minimum speed compatible with its good steering even though a specific maximum speed limit applies.

We remain at your disposal if clarification and/or additional information is needed.

Source: North Standard