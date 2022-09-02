Louise Tricoire named vice president of TotalEnergies Marine Fuels

Louise Tricoire has been named Vice President of TotalEnergies Marine Fuels replacing outgoing VP Jérôme Leprince-Ringuet who leaves to take up a new role within the TotalEnergies organization in Paris.

She arrives following a highly successful 20 year career with TotalEnergies, in which she has built a strong track record across a number of key positions including VP roles in Commercial Development and Strategy & Ventures, in the fields of LNG, fuel marketing and other downstream marketing activities.

Since 2019, she has been active in reducing the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions of TotalEnergies’ assets, which is at the heart of TotalEnergies’ strategy.

In 2021, she was appointed VP Customer Line CO2 in the newly created OneTech Branch of TotalEnergies, building on all TotalEnergies’ consolidated technical expertise to accelerate the development and implementation of the best solutions to decarbonize its sites, as well as to scale up the technical team dedicated to TotalEnergies’ Carbon Capture & Storage development.

“I am delighted to be embarking on the start of a very exciting new chapter as I take up the role of Vice President of TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, from Jérôme Leprince-Ringuet. I take over a highly experienced team, dedicated to using their knowledge, expertise and dynamism to support our customers and partners across the global shipping industry and to journey with them through and beyond the multi-layered challenges of decarbonization.

“The major investments we have made in LNG bunkering infrastructure and our progress in various collaborations towards scaling up new marine fuels of the future will continue apace – encapsulated by the launch of the Brassavola LNG bunker barge in Singapore later this year, which will expand our LNG bunkering network to be able to serve our shipping customers in key Europe and Asia bunker hubs,” said Louise.

“In cooperation with the different branches across TotalEnergies and together with our customers and industry partners, we will also continue the work that is much needed to accelerate the pace of development for lower-carbon energies for shipping, including bioLNG, advanced biofuels, e-ammonia, e-methanol etc. Our recent and growing portfolio of successful biofuel trials across different segments of the shipping industry highlights our commitment to scale up these new solutions across the short and long-term, and I am looking forward to working closely with the team to further build on our position and reputation as a worldwide leader in marine fuels

“The global shipping industry is on a collective journey towards decarbonization and I am delighted to be joining the team at such a crucial phase in this transition. I am looking forward to seeing the strides we will continue to advance in supporting our customers and the wider shipping community.

“The challenges ahead are fascinating and we have a team committed to rising to them,” she added.

Louise started her career in 1997 as a consultant at PriceWaterhouseCoopers. She is a graduate of Centrale Paris’ engineering school in France.

Source: TotalEnergies Marine Fuels