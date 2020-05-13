Low oil prices good for MISC, target share price upgraded

MISC Bhd presents itself as a rare beneficiary of the current low oil price environment, said Kenanga Research.

The firm said while MISC reported first quarter (1QFY20) losses due to one-off expenses as expected, its core earnings had actually excelled.

MISC was benefitting from strong petroleum tanker charter rates amid global shortage of oil storage space, Kenanga Research said in a report today.

MISC reported 1QFY20 losses of nearly RM1.2 billion dragged by write-offs, re-measurements and provisions expenses totalling almost RM2 billion.

This was a result of its litigation with Sabah Shell Petroleum Company over the construction and lease contract for Gumusut-Kakap semi-floating production system.

Kenanga Research said stripping off these one-off expenses, the results were actually positive at the core level as 1QFY20 core earnings exceeded expectations, coming in at 51 per cent of its full-year forecasts, and 50 per cent of consensus.

“This was mainly due to superb petroleum tanker rates as the global shortage of oil storage space had led to a surge in tanker demand.

“Meanwhile, the company had also announced a 7.0 sen per share dividend, which was well expected,” it added.

The firm said with the current oil landscape plagued by oversupply and demand disruption, MISC seemd set up to enjoy a strong first half, benefitting from the recent spike in tanker charter rates.

Currently, MISC’s portfolio mix of petroleum tankers in spot charters is 29 per cent.

Additionally, MISC is also reportedly in exclusive talks with Petrobras for the Mero-3 FPSO, having potentially won against close competitor SBM Offshore.

Kenanga Research reinstated MISC as “outperformer” with higher target price of RM8.85.

This is backed by its defensiveness from consistent dividends and stable balance sheet.

Source: NST Business