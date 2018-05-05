Low orderbook bodes well for Product Tanker Long-Term Prospects

Despite short-term lackluster performance, the existing fundamentals seem to indicate a brighter long-term future ahead for the product tanker market. According to the market outlook released this week by shipowner Capital Product Partners, “product tanker spot rates remained on average at similar levels to the previous quarter and overall below historical averages. Global refinery throughputs declined from the record levels seen in the fourth quarter of 2017, partly due to refinery maintenance in certain regions, reducing product export volumes and subsequent demand for product tankers during the quarter. Enquiries for product tankers remained subdued as a result of the ongoing inventories drawdowns and lower Chinese oil product exports east of Suez. On the positive side, the product tanker spot market saw spots of increased demand in the Western hemisphere in January, supported by increased West African gasoline demand and solid U.S. product exports, while the Far East market saw increased activity towards the end the quarter on the back of a surge in Chinese product exports”.

The company added that “period product tanker rates remained flat. However, one-year period rates for MR product tankers remain on average approximately 10% higher year-on-year, reflecting the increasing positive outlook for the sector. On the supply side, the orderbook remains close to historically low levels. As at the end of the first quarter of 2018, the MR product tanker orderbook stood at approximately 8.0% of the current worldwide fleet. In addition, product tanker deliveries continued to experience significant slippage during the first quarter of 2018, as 34.1% of the expected MR and handy size tanker newbuildings were not delivered on schedule. Looking ahead, analysts estimate that net fleet growth for product tankers will slow to 1.4% in 2018, which would represent the slowest rate of growth since 2000, while product tanker deadweight demand will grow by 3.6%. Rising products imports into non-OECD countries and growth in products exports from the U.S., Middle East and Asia are expected to support positive growth in seaborne products trade this year”, the shipowner noted.

Meanwhile, according to Capital Product Partners, “the Suezmax spot market saw one of the lowest quarters in terms of earnings for the last thirty years. High vessel supply, as a result of the heavy newbuilding deliveries in 2017 and a return of crude vessels from storage, kept rates under pressure. On the demand side, growth was limited by the oil production cut agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers, as the compliance rate rose to almost 150% on average for the quarter. In addition, higher prices for Atlantic basin crude grades compared to Middle East crudes reduced crude oil shipments from the U.S. to the East, negatively impacting average miles travelled.

The time charter market for Suezmaxes remained illiquid and period rates weakened further close to historically low levels, mirroring the negative rate development in the spot market”.

The shipowner added that “on the supply side, the Suezmax orderbook represented at the end of the first quarter of 2018 approximately 9.3% of the current worldwide fleet. The delivery of new vessels is expected to slow down going forward, as 22 and 19 vessels are expected to be delivered for the remainder of 2018 and in 2019, respectively, assuming no cancellations or slippage. Analysts estimate that slippage for the first quarter of 2018 amounted to 23.3% of expected deliveries. In 2018, Suezmax dwt demand is projected to grow by 5.1%, as the negative impact from the OPEC-led supply cuts through the end of 2018 is expected to be outweighed by rising long-haul crude trade between the Atlantic basin and Asia, amidst expansion in U.S. crude output. A rise in Asian crude imports, driven by growing demand in China and India, is also expected to support crude trade growth. Finally, it is worth highlighting that overall tanker demolition accelerated significantly in the first quarter of 2018, amounting to 7.9 million dwt including four Suezmax vessels. This represents the highest demolition level since the third quarter of 1982. In 2017, 11.1 million dwt were scrapped for the year, compared with the 2.5 million dwt demolished in 2016”.

Finally, in the Neo-Panamax container market, Capital said that “chartering activity for container vessels remained relatively healthy in the first quarter of 2018, despite this traditionally being a seasonally weaker period. Notably, the idle container fleet stood at the end of the first quarter of 2018 at approximately 2% of the current fleet, on par with the end of 2017, but substantially lower when compared to 7% at the end of 2016. At the end of the first quarter of 2018, the container orderbook remained at historically low levels, standing at 12.7% of the current fleet, down from 13.4% in the previous quarter. Slippage for 2018 is estimated at 27%, while container vessel demolition for full year 2018 is estimated at 299,300 TEUs. Overall, analysts expect container vessel demand to grow by 5% in 2018, while the container fleet is expected to expand by 4.4%”, the shipowner concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide