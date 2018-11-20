Low river levels risk German winter price spikes – analysts

Record low river levels this year have led to dwindling coal stocks at German power plants, increasing the risk for power price spikes as winter looms, analysts told Montel this week.

“The low coal stocks will most definitely lead to price spikes this winter,” said one trader, adding that a pending cold spell in Germany increased the risk of a power supply squeeze.

The second hottest summer in almost 140 years has seen water levels in the Rhine, Germany’s most important inland shipping waterway, hit record lows.

Latest government data showed the water level at Kaub – a key point for inland shipping on the Rhine – last stood at 44 centimetres, well below the average of 226cm. On 22 October, the level dropped as low as 25cm, the lowest since records began in 1880.

Barges hampered

This has in turn hampered inland barge shipments from coastal coal terminals, with barges currently loading just one third, or less, of usual capacity.

“Our coal bunkers are currently not as full as they usually are, for this time of year,” RWE spokesman Jan-Peter Cirkel told Montel.

“We have already resorted to shipping by rail and are looking at alternatives ways to secure deliveries to secure power supply.”

A spokeswoman for German rail operator DB Cargo said it was still indefinitely running two additional trains a week from the Netherlands to German power plants, to offset the shortfall in barge arrivals.

Since August, RWE has had two warnings for coal delivery disruptions active on its transparency website for its Gersteinwerk and Westfalen (1.4 GW) hard coal units.

And rival ENBW said on 16 October that coal supply to its plant in Karlsruhe (1.3 GW) was affected “until further notice.”

Meanwhile, temperatures in Germany were forecast to fall to 5.5C below the norm in the last week of this month, compared with 1.8C below the norm on Saturday, data from Energy Quantified (EQ), a Montel company, showed.

Forecasts also showed little to no rain over the next 10 days, according to EQ data.

Much of the price development also depended on whether the plants could get alternative supplies and the cost of the alternatives, said a London-based analyst.

Usually, shipping by rail comes at a much higher price than shipping by water.

No constraints

A source at Uniper said there were currently no constraints at the company’s plants, while Steag noted stocks at its Walsum 10 plant were sufficient to produce power for the next three weeks.

“But we are monitoring the situation closely,” said company spokesman Florian Adamek.

At ENBW, stocks were still well-filled, spokeswoman Friederike Eggstein told Montel.

Still, the company would take a hit from this year’s extreme weather conditions, its CFO said earlier this week.

“A cause of concern for us this year in particular, however, is something we cannot influence: the weather,” said Thomas Kusterer.

“Currently, low river levels and weak wind conditions are having a negative impact on our business.”

